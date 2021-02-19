Bank of Maharashtra up for fifth session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 26.35, up 4.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 129.13% in last one year as compared to a 24.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.29% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.35, up 4.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 15087.1. The Sensex is at 51239.42, down 0.17%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 64.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 30.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2588.2, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 658.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

