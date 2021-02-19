Goldstone Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
SORIL Infra Resources Ltd, Vardhman Polytex Ltd, Maan Aluminium Ltd and Dhabriya Polywood Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2021.
Goldstone Technologies Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 12.58 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21016 shares in the past one month.
SORIL Infra Resources Ltd soared 17.36% to Rs 177.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32739 shares in the past one month.
Vardhman Polytex Ltd surged 15.35% to Rs 19.99. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20486 shares in the past one month.
Maan Aluminium Ltd added 11.75% to Rs 166. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20028 shares in the past one month.
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd spurt 11.11% to Rs 49. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16695 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2918 shares in the past one month.
