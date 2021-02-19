Hindalco Industries Ltd stays supported

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 311.85, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.17% in last one year as compared to a 24.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 38.82% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 311.85, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 15087.1. The Sensex is at 51239.42, down 0.17%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 23.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3623.05, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 311.5, up 0.6% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 64.17% in last one year as compared to a 24.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 38.82% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 82 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

