Bank Rakyat Indonesia selects Intellect's wealth platform for digital transformation

Intellect Design Arena confirmed that its recent WealthQube Win in Indonesia is for bank BRI. Intellect's wealth platform, WealthQube, will underpin the Digital Transformation of Wealth Management at PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI).
Intellect Wealth Qube has been designed to deliver the 2020 Advantage- i.e., 20% increases in Relationship Manager (RM) productivity and 20% reduction in business operating costs year-on-year.
By increasing the sales productivity and lowering the operating costs, Intellect allows financial institutions to serve a larger market size. It does so by fully empowering RM to service the customer at the convenience of the customer. An empowered RM is Intellect's promise.
