Mindtree achieves application development partner specialization

Under Google Cloud Partner Advantage ProgramMindtree announced that it has achieved the Application Development Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree's expertise and success in building customer solutions in application development using Google Cloud technology.
The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. Earning this recognition highlights Mindtree's ability to successfully drive digitalization from cloud migration to application usage and modernization. Mindtree is a premier Google Cloud partner, offering clients a complete spectrum of cloud services, including big data services, migration and transformation, implementing SAP, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.
Through collaboration with Google Cloud, Mindtree has strengthened its position as the go-topartner for its customers to help with architecture, design, and building solutions or platforms that can deliver faster, resilient, and reliable systems with a quicker time to market.
