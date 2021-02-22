Urja Global approves allotment of 5 crore rights shares

Urja Global announced that the Rights Issue Committee of the company at its meeting held on 22 February 2021 has approved the allotment of 5,00,00,000 Partly Paid-up Rights Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each at price of Rs. 5 per Rights Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 4 per Rights Equity Share) to the eligible applicants.

Out of the Issue Price of Rs. 5 per Rights Equity Share, an amount of Rs. 1.25 per Rights Equity Share was received on application (of which Rs. 0.25 is towards face value of Rights Equity Share and Rs. 1 towards premium amount of Rights Equity Share).

The Rights Equity Shares shall be made fully paid up with subsequent calls at the discretion of the board of directors.

