Vivimed Labs receives Uzbekistan Government approval for Febril Syrup

Vivimed Labs has received approval for 1 product from Uzbekistan Government for its PICS & Health Canada approved site, both facilities are situated at Hyderabad.

PRODUCT: Paracetamol 125mg/5ml + Chlorpheniramine Maleate 2.5mg/5ml syrup under brand name FEBRIL Syrup 100ml

USES: Paracetamol is also known as acetaminophen, is a medication used to treat pain and fever.

Chlorpheniramine is an antihistamine used to relieve symptoms of allergy, hay fever, and the common cold.

