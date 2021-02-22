Vivimed Labs receives Uzbekistan Government approval for Febril Syrup

JUST IN
Vivimed Labs has received approval for 1 product from Uzbekistan Government for its PICS & Health Canada approved site, both facilities are situated at Hyderabad.

PRODUCT: Paracetamol 125mg/5ml + Chlorpheniramine Maleate 2.5mg/5ml syrup under brand name FEBRIL Syrup 100ml

USES: Paracetamol is also known as acetaminophen, is a medication used to treat pain and fever.

Chlorpheniramine is an antihistamine used to relieve symptoms of allergy, hay fever, and the common cold.

First Published: Mon, February 22 2021. 16:43 IST

