SEL Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.55% to Rs 142.57 croreNet Loss of SEL Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 45.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 142.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales142.57117.29 22 OPM %-7.692.91 -PBDT-21.39-1.10 -1845 PBT-46.54-27.08 -72 NP-45.20-28.30 -60
