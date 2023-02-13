Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 335.69% in the December 2022 quarter
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 115.07% in the September 2022 quarter
Lumax Inds hits the roof after Q2 PAT rises 2.2x YoY
Lumax Inds hits 52-week high as board to consider setting up unit in Chakan
Lumax Inds gains after board approves to setup greenfield project
-
Sales rise 4.13% to Rs 445.20 croreNet profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 8.25% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 445.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 427.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales445.20427.56 4 OPM %10.6210.51 -PBDT50.8045.60 11 PBT38.7035.43 9 NP23.3521.57 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU