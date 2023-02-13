Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.13% to Rs 445.20 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 8.25% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 445.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 427.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.445.20427.5610.6210.5150.8045.6038.7035.4323.3521.57

