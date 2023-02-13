Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 8.25% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 445.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 427.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales445.20427.56 4 OPM %10.6210.51 -PBDT50.8045.60 11 PBT38.7035.43 9 NP23.3521.57 8

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:46 IST

