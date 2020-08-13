Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 6.56% to Rs 278.62 crore

Net Loss of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 278.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.43% to Rs 2.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 1133.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1174.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales278.62298.19 -7 1133.881174.49 -3 OPM %3.656.53 -8.4810.00 - PBDT-5.408.93 PL 42.6659.17 -28 PBT-9.881.32 PL 10.0425.20 -60 NP-8.48-0.20 -4140 2.4220.91 -88

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:56 IST

