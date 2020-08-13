Bervin Investments & Leasing standalone net profit rises 437.66% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Bervin Investments & Leasing rose 437.66% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
