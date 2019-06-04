Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.48% to Rs 258.07 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.48% to Rs 258.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 231.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 163.49% to Rs 19.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 999.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 892.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales258.07231.49 11 999.83892.04 12 OPM %7.787.41 -10.279.75 - PBDT10.494.21 149 49.1235.87 37 PBT3.19-1.36 LP 19.077.64 150 NP2.33-2.44 LP 19.347.34 163
