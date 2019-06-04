JUST IN
Ambitious Plastomac Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.70 crore

Net loss of Ambitious Plastomac Company reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 69.16% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.700 0 0.702.27 -69 OPM %-41.430 --90.00-4.41 - PBDT-0.160.01 PL -0.49-0.09 -444 PBT-0.160.01 PL -0.49-0.09 -444 NP-0.160.01 PL -0.49-0.09 -444

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:56 IST

