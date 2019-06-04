Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 92.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.01% to Rs 55.21 crore

Net profit of declined 92.51% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.01% to Rs 55.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.37% to Rs 17.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 192.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 199.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

