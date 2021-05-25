Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd and Oswal Agro Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 May 2021.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 767.5 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 96392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52820 shares in the past one month.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 138.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27511 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 29.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd added 19.53% to Rs 90.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7427 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd gained 17.78% to Rs 11.26. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39071 shares in the past one month.

