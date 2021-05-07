Vaibhav Global Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

South Indian Bank Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2021.

Vaibhav Global Ltd spiked 15.08% to Rs 1004.3 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 70859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6285 shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank Ltd surged 12.31% to Rs 9.03. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd soared 11.00% to Rs 232.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43252 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11403 shares in the past one month.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd rose 10.23% to Rs 663.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5950 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd exploded 9.97% to Rs 172. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

