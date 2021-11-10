Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mangalam Organics Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd and Vikas Wsp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 November 2021.

Mangalam Organics Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd and Vikas Wsp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 November 2021.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd crashed 8.82% to Rs 1743.2 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19393 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Organics Ltd tumbled 8.40% to Rs 1135.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43024 shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd lost 8.15% to Rs 148.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11272 shares in the past one month.

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd plummeted 7.71% to Rs 107.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17577 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Wsp Ltd slipped 7.67% to Rs 3.73. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)