Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 336.76 points or 1.64% at 20161.56 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.01%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.59%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.46%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.06%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.98%), and Coal India Ltd (down 1.7%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.1%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.92%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.3%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 27.12 or 0.04% at 60406.33.

The Nifty 50 index was down 17.15 points or 0.1% at 18027.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 91.91 points or 0.31% at 29412.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.9 points or 0.19% at 9184.65.

On BSE,1742 shares were trading in green, 1492 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)