Volumes soar at Redington India Ltd counter

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, HEG Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Bosch Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 November 2021.

Redington India Ltd clocked volume of 150.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.01% to Rs.156.40. Volumes stood at 10.15 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 6.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53403 shares. The stock slipped 2.36% to Rs.605.00. Volumes stood at 96018 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd witnessed volume of 7.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89390 shares. The stock increased 11.58% to Rs.2,286.85. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd notched up volume of 6.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.15% to Rs.118.45. Volumes stood at 62664 shares in the last session.

Bosch Ltd witnessed volume of 2.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42274 shares. The stock increased 0.81% to Rs.18,914.25. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

