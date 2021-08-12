Barometers hit record high levels; Nifty above 16,350

The benchmark indices hit fresh record high in early afternoon trade. The Nifty crossed 16,350 level. The Nifty Media index snapped a two day losing trend.

At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 251.05 points or 0.46% at 54,776.98. The Nifty 50 index surged 72.85 points or 0.45% at 16,355.10.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high at 54,793.61 while the Nifty hit an all-time high of 16,361.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.65% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.72%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,262 shares rose and 806 shares fell. A total of 122 shares were unchanged.

Coronavirus Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 20,47,33,205 with 43,24,587 deaths. India reported 3,87,987 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,29,669 deaths while 3,12,60,050 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.98% to 12.5875. The Nifty 26 August 2021 futures were trading at 16,335.15, at a premium of 0.05 point as compared with the spot at 16,355.10.

The Nifty option chain for 26 August 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 22.7 lakh contracts at the 16,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 46.5 lakh contracts was seen at 15,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 1.65% to 1,711.35. The index lost 2.94% in the past two days.

Jagran Prakashan (up 4.29%), Dish TV India (up 2.53%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) (up 2.29%), Network18 Media & Investments (up 2.09%) and PVR (up 1.98%) were the major gainers in the Media segment.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Cipla rose 0.52%. The drug major on Thursday announced that it has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for difluprednate ophthalmic emulsion 0.05% from the US drug regulator.

Goldiam International spurted 4.96% after the company received confirmed export orders of larger carat lab-grown diamonds jewellery worth of Rs 20 crore from its international retailer clients.

