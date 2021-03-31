Cipla Ltd adds 1.24%

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 822.25, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.73% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 75.14% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 822.25, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 14739.45. The Sensex is at 49683.89, down 0.9%. Cipla Ltd has risen around 4.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12206.6, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 826.15, up 1.06% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 98.73% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 75.14% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 24.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)