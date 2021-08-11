Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.14%

Nifty Metal index ended up 3.14% at 5748.3 today. The index has added 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Vedanta Ltd jumped 6.46%, Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 5.89% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 5.22%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 142.00% over last one year compared to the 43.80% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.58% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.46% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.01% to close at 16282.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.05% to close at 54525.93 today.

