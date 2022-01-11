Barometers hover near day's high

The benchmark indices traded near the day's high in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty continued to trade above 18,050. Realty and IT stocks advanced while metal stocks declined.

At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 226.6 points or 0.38% at 60,622.92. The Nifty 50 index gained 51.55 points or 0.29% at 18,054.80.

Broader markets extended minor gains. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.14% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.48%.

Buyers outnumbered the sellers. On the BSE, 2,031 shares rose and 1,381 shares fell.

A total of 79 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

India reported 1,68,063 new cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 10.64%. The country's active caseload currently stands at 8,21,446. Active cases stands at 2.29% and recovery rate currently stands at 96.36%. There were 69,959 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which increases total recoveries to 3,45,70,131.

Broader Market Gainers:

AU Small Finance Bank (up 4.22%), Tata Chemicals (up 3.76%), Aditya Birla Capital (up 3.59%), Dhani Services (up 3.31%) and Trent (up 3.21%) were top gainers in Mid Cap space.

Just Dial (up 10%), BASF India (up 7.3%), Laxmi Organics (up 5%), Trident (up 5%) and Suzlon Energy (up 4.93%) were top gainers in Small cap space.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.576% as compared with 6.590% at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 73.85, compared with its close of 74.05 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 February 2022 settlement rose 0.22% to Rs 47,559.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, fell 0.2% to 95.795.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2022 settlement rose 71 cents or 0.88% to $81.58 a barrel.

