Shares trade with decent gains; IT stocks rise for third day

The domestic equity barometers traded with decent gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty managed to hold above the 18,000 level. IT stocks extended their wining streak for the third consecutive session.

At 12:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 118.2 points or 0.20% to 60,513.83. The Nifty 50 index added 23.80 points or 0.13% to 18,027.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.19% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.58%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,034 shares rose and 1,311 shares fell. A total of 95 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.41% to 17.93. The Nifty 27 January 2022 futures were trading at 18,065.75, at a premium of 38.65 points as compared with the spot at 18,027.10.

The Nifty option chain for 27 January 2022 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 20.6 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 34.8 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 0.79% to 38,515.85. The index has advanced 1.33% in three sessions.

HCL Tech (up 3.89%), Coforge (up 3.79%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 0.77%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.68%), Infosys (up 0.50%), MindTree (up 0.37%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.34%) and Wipro (up 0.18%) advanced.

Economy:

The employment across nine sectors of the economy stood at 3.10 crore in the July-September 2021 quarter, increasing by 2 lakh from the July-September 2021 quarter, according to labour ministry data released Monday. As per Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) report released by minister Bhupender Yadav, the total employment in 9 sectors in April-June 2021 was 3.08 crore. Of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, Manufacturing accounted for nearly 39%, followed by Education with 22% and Health as well as IT/BPOs sectors both around 10%

COVID-19 Update:

India reported 1,68,063 new cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 10.64%. The country's active caseload currently stands at 8,21,446. Active cases stands at 2.29% and recovery rate currently stands at 96.36%. There were 69,959 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which increases total recoveries to 3,45,70,131.

