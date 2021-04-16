Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.90%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.90% at 13234.25 today. The index is up 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Cadila Healthcare Ltd gained 4.44%, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose 4.12% and Cipla Ltd added 2.61%.

The Nifty Pharma index is up 44.00% over last one year compared to the 62.55% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.87% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.25% to close at 14617.85 while the SENSEX added 0.06% to close at 48832.03 today.

