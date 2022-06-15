Barometers slip into red; pharma shares outperform

The key equity barometers failed to hold on to gains and turned negative in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 15,750 mark. Pharma shares, however, extended rising streak for second consecutive session.
At 11:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 41.51 points or 0.08% to 52,652.06. The Nifty 50 index lost 10.60 points or 0.07% to 15,721.50.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.48% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.59%.
The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1915 shares rose and 1159 shares fell. A total of 125 shares were unchanged.
Volatility persisted in markets across the globe ahead of the US Fed's decision on interest rates, which will be announced later today. Friday's red-hot inflation data from the US has raised the market expectations of an interest rate hike by 75 basis points, the largest in 28 years.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index rose 0.41% to 12,268.10. The index has added 0.63% in two sessions.
Strides Pharma Science (up 2.24%), Ipca Laboratories (up 1.37%), Gland Pharma (up 1.19%), Natco Pharma (up 1.17%), and Divis Laboratories (up 1.11%) were the top index gainers.
Among the other gainers were Alkem Laboratories (up 0.95%), Cipla (up 0.82%), Lupin (up 0.69%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 0.45%) and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (up 0.22%).
Global markets:
Asian stocks were trading mixed on Wednesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street as the S&P 500 fell deeper into bear market territory.
China's industrial output climbed 0.7% in May as compared with a year earlier, official data showed Wednesday, rising from the April's 2.9% decline. Meanwhile, retail sales in May fell 6.7% year-on-year.
However, as Beijing saw clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks, the Beijing authorities warned on Tuesday that the city was in a "race against time", adding to worries that the resumption of stringent curbs could hurt its economy and global supply chain.
U.S. stock indexes had a mixed Tuesday on fears that red-hot inflation will prompt more aggressive rate increases from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 tumbled 0.38% to close at 3,735.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 151.91 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 30,364.83. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.18% to finish at 10,828.35.
Recession fears in the US continued to loom large ahead of the US Fed's policy outcome due on Wednesday. A major foreign brokerage has reportedly forecast a 75-basis point (bp) interest rate hike from the Fed's June policy meeting on Wednesday. A 75-bp hike would reportedly be the biggest since 1994.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU