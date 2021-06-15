Barometers trade firm; auto stocks in demand

The key equity indices continued to trade with significant gains in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered near the 15,900 mark. Auto shares edged higher.

At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 295.21 points or 0.56% to 52,846.74. The Nifty 50 index added 81.60 points or 0.52% to 15,893.45. The Nifty hit a record high of 15,901.60 in morning trade today.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.70%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.54%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 2036 shares rose and 1118 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.20% to 10,774.65. The index declined 0.12% in the previous session.

Eicher Motors (up 1.40%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.77%), Bharat Forge (up 0.23%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.12%) advanced while Ashok Leyland (down 0.50%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.11%), Maruti Suzuki (down 0.07%), Tata Motors (down 0.06%) and Bajaj Auto (down 0.04%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Easy Trip Planners rose 2.56% to Rs 430. The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 30.46 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 3.38 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue from operations climbed 82.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 57.44 crore.

The revenue from Air Passage segment stood at Rs 55.41 crore (up 57.68% YoY) while that from Other services segment was at Rs 0.59 crore (up 18% YoY) in the fourth quarter. The company's revenue from Hotel Packages segment stood Rs 1.43 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with revenue loss of Rs 4.10 crore in Q4 FY20.

Capacite Infraprojects added 0.43% to Rs 210.30. The EPC company received repeat order of Rs 384.66 crore from private sector clients. The EPC firm received Rs 149.66 crore order for construction of super high rise residential buildings. The company also bagged a Rs 136.30 crore order for construction of high rise residential buildings. Lastly, Capacite bagged a Rs 98.70 crore order for enhancement for existing project.

Whirlpool of India advanced 4.03% to Rs 2281.85. The company reported 40.85% jump in net profit to Rs 130.06 crore on a 31.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,779.39 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Power Finance Corporation shed 0.69% to Rs 128.65. The company reported a sharply higher consolidated net profit of Rs 3,906 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs 693.71 crore posted in Q4 FY20. Revenue from operations increased by 12% to Rs 18,148.72 crore in Q4 FY21.

Numbers to Watch:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 73.2875 compared with its previous closing of 73.29.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement added 0.17% to Rs 48,605.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.10% to 90.44.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.036% from 6.004% recorded at the close of the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2021 settlement rose 14 cents to $73 a barrel. The contract added 0.23% or 17 cents to settle at $72.86 in the previous trading session.

