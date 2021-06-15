Market trades in range; breadth remains strong

The benchmark indices traded in a range with modest gains in early afternoon trade. At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 260.92 points or 0.50% at 52,812.45. The Nifty 50 index gained 72.85 points or 0.46% at 15,884.70. The Nifty hit a record high of 15,901.60 in morning trade today.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.53% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.71%. Both these indices outperformed the benchmarks.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,068 shares rose and 1,015 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.

Investors sentiment was upbeat after biotech firm Novavax said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be safe and 90.4% effective overall in a phase three clinical trial. Novavax has tied up with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine, namely Covovax. The Government of India has already factored in 20 crore Covovax doses in the larger pool of 2 billion it expects to make available for the national inoculation drive between August 2021 and December 2021.

Economy:

Consumer Price Index-based inflation (CPI) for the month of May 2021 came in at 6.30%, higher than April 2021's 4.23%. The higher inflation month-on-month was primarily on the back of a substantial hardening of food prices.

Meanwhile, as per Moody's Investors Service, India's and Brazil's Q1 2021 real GDP data has shown a strong rebound in both economies following a contraction last year of 4.4% in Brazil and 7.1% in India. Brazil's first-quarter GDP expanded 1.2% from the previous quarter and 2.3% from first-quarter 2020. India's first-quarter GDP rose 1.5% quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. Therefore, in the first quarter of this year, Brazil's GDP reached while India's GDP surpassed their pre COVID-19 fourth-quarter 2019 levels, the organisation highlighted in its latest credit outlook report.

Coronavirus Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 17,62,70,902 with 38,12,055 deaths. India reported 9,13,378 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,77,031 deaths while 2,82,80,472 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

India on Tuesday reported 60,471 new cases, lowest after 75 days, as per health ministry's updated data.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.88% to 14.8450. The Nifty 24 June 2021 futures were trading at 15,889, at a premium of 4.30 points as compared with the spot at 15,884.70.

The Nifty option chain for 24 June 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 27.5 lakh contracts at the 16,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 32.4 lakh contracts was seen at 15,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 1.98% to 1,906.90. The index lost 1.59% in the past two sessions.

DishTV India (up 4.64%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) (up 3.90%), Sun TV Network (up 1.81%), D B Corp (up 1.58%) and TV18 Broadcast (up 1.42%) jumped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Cipla lost 0.55%. The drug major's subsidiary, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. has received a second Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US drug regulator regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for IV tramadol. Avenue Therapeutics Inc is the company focused on the development of intravenous (IV) tramadol for the US market. The CRL stated that the delayed and unpredictable onset of analgesia with IV tramadol does not support its benefit as a monotherapy to treat patients in acute pain, and there is insufficient information to support that IV tramadol in combination with other analgesics is safe and effective for the intended patient population. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not identify any Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues in this CRL.

Sobha advanced 2.33% after the realty developer introduced Sobha Town Park, an integrated township at Yadavanahalli in Bengaluru. Sobha Town Park is a luxury residential township, themed on the architectural of New York.

Sagar Cements hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 1,032.15 after the cement maker said its board will consider stock split on Thursday, 1 July 2021.

