Sensex, Nifty hit fresh intraday high; FMCG shares advance

Key indices further extended gains and hit fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 219.93 points or 0.46% to 47,971.26. The Nifty 50 index added 66.30 points or 0.47% to 14,048.05.

The broader market outperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.17% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.92%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 2030 shares rose and 895 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 8,34,45,600 with 18,18,387 deaths. India reported 2,54,254 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,48,994 deaths while 98,83,461 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Economy:

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December 2020 is Rs 1,15,174 crore of which CGST is Rs 21,365 crore, SGST is Rs 27,804 crore, IGST is Rs 57,426 crore (including ₹ 27,050 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,579 crore (including Rs 971 crore collected on import of goods). The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of November up to 31st December 2020 is 87 lakhs.

The government's fiscal deficit for April-November 2020 soared to Rs 10.76 lakh crore, or 135% of the full year budgeted target of Rs 7.96 lakh crore, as the government's finances continued to be stretched due to lower revenues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic slowdown. Expenditure for the period has been 62% of the Budgeted estimate vs 65.3% last year.

Contracting for the ninth consecutive month, the output of India's eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 2.6% in November, mainly due to decline in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement. The production of eight core sectors had recorded a growth of 0.7% in November 2019.

Barring coal, fertiliser and electricity, all sectors - crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement - recorded negative growth in November 2020.

During April-November, the sectors' output dropped by 11.4% as compared to a growth of 0.3% in the same period of the previous year.

The government on Thursday said that foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India grew 21% to $35.33 billion in the April-October period of FY21 from $29.31 billion a year ago. In a statement on its highlights for 2020, the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) also said that 26 FDI applications marked to it were disposed of during the year.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 73.05 compared with its previous closing of 73.07.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell 5.891% as compared to its previous close of 5.894%.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2021 settlement added 0.11% to Rs 50,204.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, fell 0.01% to 89.93.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2020 settlement gained 20 cents to $51.91 a barrel. The contract gained 0.33% or 17 cents to settle at $51.80 in the previous trading session.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.53% to 34,359.35. The index declined 0.40% yesterday.

In the past one year, the FMCG index has gained 13.61% while the Nifty 50 index has added 15.25% during the same period.

Tata Consumer Products (up 2.09%), ITC (up 1.84%), Colgate-Palmolive India (up 0.74%), Nestle India (up 0.52%) advanced while Varun Beverages declined 1.22%.

