Barometers trade with limited losses; FMCG shares in demand

The domestic equity barometers continued to trade with limited losses in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty index was trading above 15,650 mark. FMCG shares snapped their two-day losing streak.

At 14:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 237.94 points or 0.45% to 52,340.82. The Nifty 50 index lost 57.70 points or 0.37% at 15,688.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.17% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.49%.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (down 4.12%), AU Small Finance Bank (down 2.97%), LIC Housing Finance (down 2.20%), PI Industries (down 2.05%) and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.86%) were the top mid cap losers.

Intellect Design Arena (down 9.12%), Dalmia Bharat (down 4.38%), Navin Fluorine International (down 3.79%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 2.30%) and Laurus Labs (down 1.88%) were the top small cap losers.

Sellers outnumbered the buyers. On the BSE, 1,251 shares rose and 1,886 shares fell. A total of 110 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.22% to 36,442.20. the index had declined by 0.54% in the past two sessions.

Varun Beverages (up 1.69%), United Breweries (up 1.56%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.84%), Godrej Consumer (up 0.77%), Dabur India (up 0.72%) and ITC (up 0.36%) edged higher.

Tata Consumer Products (down 1.77%), United Spirits (down 1.17%), Britannia Industries (down 0.79%), Marico (down 0.64%), Colgate-Palmolive India (down 0.35%) and Emami (down 0.14%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 74.38 compared with its previous closing of 74.47.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement shed 0.07% to Rs 47,540.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.12% to 92.56.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.185% from its previous close of 6.178%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2021 settlement rose 36 cents or 0.48% to $74.84 a barrel. The contract lost 0.03% or 2 cents to settle at $74.48 in the previous trading session.

