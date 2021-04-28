Hindustan Unilever Ltd soars 1.59%, rises for third straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2417.65, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.33% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% gain in NIFTY and a 19.37% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2417.65, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49675.92, up 1.5%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added around 0.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34009.35, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2419.95, up 1.79% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 8.33% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% gain in NIFTY and a 19.37% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 74.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

