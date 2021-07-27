Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 4.33%

Nifty Pharma index closed down 4.33% at 14018.65 today. The index has slipped 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd dropped 10.49%, Lupin Ltd shed 5.13% and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell 4.97%.

The Nifty Pharma index has soared 39.00% over last one year compared to the 41.45% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 1.46% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.49% to close at 15746.45 while the SENSEX has slid 0.52% to close at 52578.76 today.

