Hindustan Unilever Ltd extends winning spree

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2201.35, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.57% in last one year as compared to a 36.81% jump in NIFTY and a 15.53% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2201.35, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 15034.3. The Sensex is at 50721.96, down 0.24%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has slipped around 1.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33443.8, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2208.8, up 0.3% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 0.57% in last one year as compared to a 36.81% jump in NIFTY and a 15.53% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 68.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)