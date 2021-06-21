Hindustan Unilever Ltd rises around 1%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2508.5, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.41% in last one year as compared to a 51.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.85% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2508.5, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 15649.5. The Sensex is at 52235.11, down 0.21%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has risen around 7.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36287.15, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2507.75, up 1.06% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 19.41% in last one year as compared to a 51.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.85% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 71.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

