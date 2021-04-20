FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 14.11 points or 0.11% at 12760.89 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (down 2.89%), Emami Ltd (down 1.42%),Marico Ltd (down 0.81%),Britannia Industries Ltd (down 0.79%),Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 0.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 0.68%), ITC Ltd (down 0.58%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 0.54%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 0.51%), and Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 5.55%), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 5.49%), and Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 5.17%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 43.07 or 0.09% at 47992.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.8 points or 0.12% at 14377.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 219.31 points or 1.06% at 20893.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 74.31 points or 1.1% at 6834.69.

On BSE,1830 shares were trading in green, 955 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

