Barometers trade with modest gains; India VIX slides to 29

The benchmark indices traded with modest gains in early afternoon trade. Gradual lifting of lockdown measures and expectations of further government stimulus supported investor confidence. At 12:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 169.87 points or 0.5% at 34,150.57. The Nifty 50 index added 77.15 points or 0.77% at 10,106.25.

The broader market rallied. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 1.12% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 2.01%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1811 shares rose and 488 shares fell. A total of 129 shares were unchanged. In the Nifty 50 index, 36 shares advanced while 14 stocks declined.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,905.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 847.31 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 June, provisional data showed.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.21% to 29.03. The Nifty June 2020 futures were trading at 10,107.95, a premium of 1.7 points compared with the spot at 10,106.25.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 18.08 lakh contracts at the 10,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 34.74 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Unlock 1:

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for a phased-wise reopening of the economy from 1 June 2020. The new rules allow religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants to open from 8 June. The government has decided to allow all activities prohibited earlier in areas outside containment zones in a phased manner.

The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Covid-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 66,39,228 far with 3,91,261 deaths. India reported 1,10,960 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 6,075 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Bank index added 1.57% to 20,711.45, led by the gains in public sector banks.

Among the public sector banks, IDBI Bank (up 9.44%), Punjab National Bank (up 3.06%), Bank of Baroda (up 2.92%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.91%), Canara Bank (up 2.31%), Indian Bank (up 1.69%), Central Bank of India (up 1.63%), Bank of India (up 1.6%), United Bank of India (up 1.56%), Union Bank of India (up 1.54%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.17%), UCO Bank (up 0.73%), Allahabad Bank (up 0.13%) edged higher.

State Bank of India (SBI) rose 2.87% ahead of Q4 results later in the day.

Among the private banks, Federal Bank (up 2.74%), RBL Bank (up 2.12%), Bandhan Bank (up 1.99%), HDFC Bank (up 1.43%), IndusInd Bank (up 0.99%), Yes Bank (up 0.72%), ICICI Bank (up 0.42%) and Axis Bank (up 0.3%) advanced.

Earnings Impact:

SRF declined 2.79% to Rs 3,685.45 after consolidated net profit slipped 2.7% to Rs 185.75 crore on 4.2% fall in net sales to Rs 1,820.28 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. On the segmental revenue front, SRF's chemicals business earnings came in at Rs 840 crore (up 5% YoY), packaging films business' revenue was at Rs 623 crore (down 3% YoY), technical textiles business income stood at Rs 317 crore (down 22% YoY) and other businesses earnings were recorded at Rs 58 crore (down 19% YoY).

PI Industries rose 2% to Rs 1588.55. The chemical company's consolidated net profit dropped 11.9% to Rs 110.70 crore on a 6.3% rise in net sales to Rs 855.20 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. EBITDA rose 7% YoY to Rs 187 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin was flat at 22% during the quarter despite upsurge in raw material prices on Chinese imports amid initial COVID-19 impact.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)