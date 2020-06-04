Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 4.12%

JUST IN
Nifty Media index ended up 4.12% at 1319.45 today. The index has added 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd jumped 19.99%, Inox Leisure Ltd rose 15.82% and Balaji Telefilms Ltd gained 6.85%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 39.00% over last one year compared to the 16.57% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has slid 3.10% and Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 2.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.32% to close at 10029.1 while the SENSEX has declined 0.38% to close at 33980.7 today.

