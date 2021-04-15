Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 9.82 points or 0.41% at 2408.96 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.64%),Thermax Ltd (up 0.62%),NHPC Ltd (up 0.42%),Adani Power Ltd (up 0.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.15%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.05%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.29%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.15%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.29%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 214.47 or 0.44% at 48329.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.55 points or 0.31% at 14459.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 104.31 points or 0.5% at 20701.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.93 points or 0.38% at 6776.42.

On BSE,843 shares were trading in green, 1344 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

