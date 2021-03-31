Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 26.24 points or 1.05% at 2482.64 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (down 4.97%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.65%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.59%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.79%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 1.11%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.78%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.06%), and K E C International Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.57%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.48%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.47%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 529.65 or 1.06% at 49606.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 117.3 points or 0.79% at 14727.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 43.58 points or 0.21% at 20586.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.72 points or 0.04% at 6849.21.

On BSE,1393 shares were trading in green, 1340 were trading in red and 191 were unchanged.

