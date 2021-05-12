Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 42.33 points or 1.59% at 2710.98 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (up 7.76%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.07%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.91%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.83%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were K E C International Ltd (up 1.97%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.71%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.3%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.61%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.51%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.35%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.6%), and Thermax Ltd (down 1.22%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 333.62 or 0.68% at 48828.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.75 points or 0.59% at 14763.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 80.49 points or 0.36% at 22686.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.8 points or 0.18% at 7214.58.

On BSE,1551 shares were trading in green, 825 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

