Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 22.47 points or 0.89% at 2491.53 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (down 1.91%), CESC Ltd (down 1.86%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.7%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.53%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.8%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.28%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.19%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.12%).

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (up 1.14%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.81%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.72%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 284.64 or 0.57% at 49461.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.95 points or 0.54% at 14793.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 97.03 points or 0.45% at 21546.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.25 points or 0.07% at 7062.26.

On BSE,1597 shares were trading in green, 1220 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

