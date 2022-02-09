BASF declines after Q3 PAT falls 4% YoY

BASF India declined 4.35% to Rs 3,011.95 after the company reported a 4.1% fall in net profit to Rs 110.37 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 115.1 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Revenue from operations grew by 31.3% to Rs 3291.76 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2,506.5 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Profit before tax slipped 24% to Rs 149.7 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Total expenditure spiked 36.4% to Rs 3161 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2316 crore recorded in the same period last year, impacting company's profitability.

BASF India is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products.

The scrip hit an intraday low of Rs 2,960 on BSE post result announcement.

