Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Suyog Telematics Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd and Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 February 2022.
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 85.45 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17369 shares in the past one month.
Ausom Enterprise Ltd tumbled 12.00% to Rs 94.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13831 shares in the past one month.
Suyog Telematics Ltd crashed 8.94% to Rs 406.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1516 shares in the past one month.
Shiva Mills Ltd dropped 8.12% to Rs 157.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13170 shares in the past one month.
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd plummeted 7.69% to Rs 12.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
