SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd sees sustained selling

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1127.25, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.69% in last one year as compared to a 15.28% rally in NIFTY and a 5.41% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1127.25, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 17414.6. The Sensex is at 58282.1, up 0.82%.SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has lost around 8.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17632.55, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1129.4, down 0.45% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd jumped 23.69% in last one year as compared to a 15.28% rally in NIFTY and a 5.41% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 82.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

