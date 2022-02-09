RBL Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 144.2, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.67% in last one year as compared to a 15.28% rally in NIFTY and a 7.48% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.2, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 17414.6. The Sensex is at 58282.1, up 0.82%.RBL Bank Ltd has gained around 2.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38028.45, up 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 193.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 145.2, flat on the day. RBL Bank Ltd tumbled 40.67% in last one year as compared to a 15.28% rally in NIFTY and a 7.48% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

