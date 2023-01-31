BASF India skid as Q3 PAT slides 90% YoY to Rs 10 cr

BASF India tumbled 6.38% to Rs 2436.20 after the company's net profit slumped 90.36% to Rs 10.64 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with Rs 110.37 crore in Q3 FY22.

The company's revenue from operations declined 12.09% to Rs 2,860.42 crore in Q3 FY23 compared to Rs 3,253.81 crore in Q3 FY22. Profit before tax slipped 87.94% to Rs 18.06 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 149.78 crore in Q3 FY22.

Total expense decreased 8.51% to Rs 2892.02 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 3161.06 crore in Q3 FY22. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 982.89 crore (up 11.69% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 93.65 crore (up 0.34% YoY).

BASF India is engaged in the business of agricultural solutions, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition & care and chemicals.

