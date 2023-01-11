Basic materials shares edge higher

-
Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 16.56 points or 0.3% at 5611.57 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Prakash Industries Ltd (up 6.32%), Indo Amines Ltd (up 5.74%),Yasho Industries Ltd (up 4.64%),Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd (up 4.55%),Stylam Industries Ltd (up 4.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd (up 2.69%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.12%), Rama Phosphates Ltd (up 2.06%), Deep Polymers Ltd (up 1.88%), and Kuantum Papers Ltd (up 1.8%).
On the other hand, Insecticides India Ltd (down 1.66%), Vinati Organics Ltd (down 1.31%), and Supreme Petrochem Ltd (down 1.18%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.13 or 0.13% at 60039.35.
The Nifty 50 index was down 44 points or 0.25% at 17870.15.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 73.19 points or 0.25% at 28868.08.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.49 points or 0.08% at 9011.36.
On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 1086 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.
