Basic materials shares edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 16.56 points or 0.3% at 5611.57 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Prakash Industries Ltd (up 6.32%), Indo Amines Ltd (up 5.74%),Yasho Industries Ltd (up 4.64%),Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd (up 4.55%),Stylam Industries Ltd (up 4.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd (up 2.69%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.12%), Rama Phosphates Ltd (up 2.06%), Deep Polymers Ltd (up 1.88%), and Kuantum Papers Ltd (up 1.8%).

On the other hand, Insecticides India Ltd (down 1.66%), Vinati Organics Ltd (down 1.31%), and Supreme Petrochem Ltd (down 1.18%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.13 or 0.13% at 60039.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44 points or 0.25% at 17870.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 73.19 points or 0.25% at 28868.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.49 points or 0.08% at 9011.36.

On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 1086 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)