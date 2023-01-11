Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 192.6 points or 0.91% at 21313.74 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.12%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.48%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.26%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.24%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.91%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.84%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.81%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.42%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.35%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.13 or 0.13% at 60039.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44 points or 0.25% at 17870.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 73.19 points or 0.25% at 28868.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.49 points or 0.08% at 9011.36.

On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 1086 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)