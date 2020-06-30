Basic materials shares rise

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 38 points or 1.58% at 2436.48 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (up 5.75%), N R Agarwal Industries Ltd (up 5.47%),Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 5%),Uniply Industries Ltd (up 4.89%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.61%), Tata Steel BSL Ltd (up 4.44%), Kalyani Steels Ltd (up 4.11%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.96%), and Prakash Industries Ltd (up 3.7%).

On the other hand, West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (down 6.21%), Ruchira Papers Ltd (down 5%), and Seya Industries Ltd (down 4.97%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 203.46 or 0.58% at 35164.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.75 points or 0.68% at 10382.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48.22 points or 0.39% at 12522.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.63 points or 0.5% at 4339.91.

On BSE,1291 shares were trading in green, 632 were trading in red and 73 were unchanged.

