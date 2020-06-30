Infibeam Avenues Ltd Slides 4.99%

Infibeam Avenues Ltd has added 16.7% over last one month compared to 5.33% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.58% rise in the SENSEX

Infibeam Avenues Ltd fell 4.99% today to trade at Rs 59.05. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.52% to quote at 14817.75. The index is up 5.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Electronics Ltd decreased 2.14% and Majesco Ltd lost 2% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 5.35 % over last one year compared to the 11.29% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd has added 16.7% over last one month compared to 5.33% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.58% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5922 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 73305 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 68.5 on 25 Jun 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 26.55 on 24 Mar 2020.

